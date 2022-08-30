Aviation Crisis: Delta Air Suspends New York Flights To Lagos

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Delta Air Lines has suspended its New York flight operations to Nigeria’s economic capital, Lagos.

The suspension begins October 4, 2022, due to “current demand environment.”

The US Airline said, “Delta is suspending its non-stop service between New York-JFK and Lagos to fit the current demand environment.

“The airline continues to operate service between Lagos and Atlanta and offers onward connections to New York and other cities across the United States.

“Customers impacted by our suspended New York-JFK to Lagos service will be re-accommodated on Delta operated flights or services operated by our joint venture partners. Delta remains committed to the Nigeria market.”

The development is coming after Emirates Airlines announced plans to suspend flights from September 1. 2022 due to $85m revenue awaiting repatriation.

Foreign airlines have claimed they are owed $465m in unrepatriated revenue, but the Central Bank of Nigeria released $265m last week to the airlines.

Nigeria’s foreign exchange crunch is affecting several sectors of the Nigeria economy.

Turkish Airline had announced that it would charge flight tickets based on the highest fares for the Business class and economy class.