‘Avoid Drinking Before Driving’ – Sabinus Speaks After Surviving Car Crash

Nigerian comedian, Chukwuemeka Emmanuel Ejekwu, popularly known as Oga Sabinus, has spoken after he was involved in a road crash at the weekend.

The skit maker was involved in the crash in his newly acquired Benz.

While confirming the incident on his Instagram page on Sunday, Sabinus noted that he came out unhurt.

He wrote “Safe and sound, thank you for the calls and care.”

The video of the crash which happened Sunday morning is currently in circulation on social media.

Sabinus speaks after his car accident🙏🏿pic.twitter.com/ciEwevB9ND — Don (@Opresii) September 11, 2022

Speaking in an Instagram Live video minutes after the incident, Sabinus assured his fans that he was safe and well.

“For the people calling, I am receiving messages, I am okay. Don’t be afraid. The only thing I keep saying is people should avoid drinking before driving. It is the first time I will be seeing a car driving in one lane, and another car in another lane driving into the other lane and scatter the motor.

“We thank God. We thank God for life first. So Sabinus, I am safe, nothing happened to me. I am okay. Don’t be afraid.

“Who dies are those with bad hands those whose hands are not clean. We thank God.”

Sabinus won this year’s ‘Best Social Media Content Creator’ at the Africa Movie Viewer’s Choice Awards (AMVCA)

The incident came a week after popular gospel artiste, Dunsin Oyekan, survived a ghastly car accident along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.