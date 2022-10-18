Avoid Ekiti Route When Traveling From Abuja To Lagos, FRSC Advices Motorists

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Following a roadblock, the Acting Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Dauda Ali Biu, has advised motorists going to Abuja from Lagos to avoid the Ekiti route.

The agency in a statement on Tuesday advised the motoring public travelling through Ondo State from Abuja and those traveling from the western part of the country through the State to the north to avoid the route.

The traffic advisory was contained in a statement issued by Bisi Kazeem, the Corps Public Education Officer.

The statement read, “The Acting Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps, Dauda Ali Biu has advised the motoring public travelling through Ondo State from Abuja and those traveling from the western part of the country through the State to the north to ply

“AKURE -ONDO-IFE -IBADAN -LAGOS

OR LAGOS- IBADAN-IFE-ONDO-ORE -BENIN”

It further said, ”This advisory had become necessary because the igbara-oke—ilara-mokin route is totally blocked at the moment.

”However, in the interim, Operatives, as well as logistics, have been adequately deployed to ensure speedy removal of the obstructions on that route for ease of movement.”