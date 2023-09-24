‘Avoid Making Trouble,’- Govt Cautions Organisers Of Mohbad’s Candlelight Procession

259 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Abia State government has warned those organizing the candlelight procession for the late Lagos-based musician, llerioluwa Aloba aka Mohbad to conduct themselves in a peaceful manner to avoid a breakdown of law and order.

In a statement signed by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Security Matters, Navy Commander McDonald Ubah Rtd, the government said it understands the circumstances surrounding the death of Mohbad but advised those mourning his death to do so peacefully and responsibly.

He noted that arsonist may want to take advantage of the procession to cause chaos and put some innocent people in danger.

He therefore appealed to those involved in the organisation of the procession, directly and indirectly to take note and be properly guided.

According to Commander Ubah, “Abia state government wishes to call on those organising candlelight processions in honour of the Late Lagos Based Musician, Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad in any part of the state to kindly conduct themselves peacefully and responsibly to avoid breakdown of law and order.

“Government understands that the circumstances surrounding the death of the talented musician evoke sadness and anger and therefore understands how pained and provoked his fans, admirers and lovers of good music feel, but wishes to appeal to those mourning him by any means to do so peacefully and responsibly knowing that arsonists may want to take advantage of the procession to cause chaos and put innocent lives in harm’s way.

“All those involved in the organisation of the procession, directly and indirectly should please take note and be properly guided”.

Some youths in the State on Saturday night took to the streets of Umuahia, the state capital for a candle procession in honor of the late popular Afrobeat Star, Imole Aloba known as Mohbad

Appearing in black attires and clutching lighted candles, the youths in long procession moved from De Latinos Bar, along BCA road to Azikiee where youths from other parts of the state capital joined them to bid the late musicians farewell.

Speaking to THE WHISTLER some of the youths expressed sadness over the circumstances that led to the death of Mohbad.

One of the Youths who identified himself as Kael said he is very sad the way the young talented musician just died at a very young age without fulfilling his dream on earth.

He called on the security agencies and the Lagos state government to unravel the circumstances that lead to his untimely death..…