Awoniyi, Gibbs-White Inspire N’Forest Win As Tottenham Slide Continues

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Nottingham Forest took a giant leap to safety and plunged Tottenham further into relegation danger with a devastating victory at Spurs.

Igor Jesus, Morgan Gibbs-White and Taiwo Awoniyi settled the basement battle to lift Forest three points clear of the Premier League’s drop zone.

Forest leapfrogged Spurs into 16th to leave the hosts a point above the bottom three after West Ham’s defeat at Aston Villa.

It casts further doubt on the future of Tottenham interim manager Igor Tudor, who has only been in charge of seven games.

Tottenham failed to sign Gibbs-White last summer, a transfer saga which left Forest threatening Spurs with legal action.

Fast forward seven-and-a-half months, the England midfielder’s goal could have helped push them closer to the Championship with a huge result for Forest – their first win in the Premier League under manager Vitor Pereira after he joined in February.

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Spurs have now not won in the top flight since 28 December, have lost six of their past seven league games and are falling apart under Tudor.

The Croatian has lost five of his seven games in charge and Sunday’s result could be the most damaging of all.

Tottenham were on top in the first half but Igor Jesus – who had earlier turned the ball onto his own crossbar while defending – nodded in the opener in first-half stoppage time.

Mathys Tel hit the bar before the break as Spurs searched for an instant response but fell further behind after 62 minutes when Gibbs-White was left unmarked in the area and his shot from Callum Hudson-Odoi’s cutback went through Guglielmo Vicario’s hands.

Once Spurs substitute Lucas Bergvall sliced a good chance wide there was no coming back and Awoniyi added a third with three minutes left, leaving Tottenham with seven games to save their Premier League future