AY To Release Movie On Poverty, Drug Abuse, Sexual Assault In Northern Nigeria

Ayodeji Richard Makun, popularly known as AY is set to release a movie that tells the story of abject poverty , drug abuse and sexual assault in the Northern part of Nigeria.

The movie titled “Almajiri” is based on true life experiences in the Northern part of Nigeria.

Makun in a post on his Instagram page explained that the movie is designed to tell a very common story of children who are subjected to the high level of poverty faced by most families living in that region.

These children, he noted, often wander the streets begging for food, clothes, and other necessities.

This development, he stated, is making them vulnerable to chronic ill-health, sexual and physical abuse, human trafficking, slavery, and drugs among others.

He said, “The most honest form of filmmaking is to make a film that tells our stories and existing realities. We are currently on working on a film tilted Almajiri.

The producer, of the movie Darlington Abuda said that the film will explore the high level of poverty that children in the system are burdened with.

He said the movie would feature stars such as Annie Idibia, Alex Ekubo, and Kanayo O Kanayo among others.