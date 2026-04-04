Ayade Vs Jarigbe: Otu Weighs Options In C’River North Battle

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Cross River State Governor, Sen. Bassey Otu, is under pressure over the contest for the Cross River North senatorial ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) between his predecessor, Senator Ben Ayade, and incumbent Senator Agom Jarigbe.

The rivalry has intensified, with supporters of both camps clashing over why Ayade should return or why Jarigbe, who would be completing 12 years in the National Assembly in 2027, should continue.

The contest is testing Otu’s political strategy, especially as both contenders present contrasting fortunes.

Sources within the governor’s camp said the ‘Sweet Prince’, as he is popularly called, is relaxed and in no hurry to reveal his position.

An aide to the governor told THE WHISTLER that “the governor is not having sleepless nights about who takes the ticket. He will choose candidates he trusts and believes in taking into consideration some factors like fairness, justice and equal representation.”

Ayade on his part deferred to the governor while hosting Cross River delegates in Abuja for the APC National Convention, saying, “I have been there as a governor; I know what happens there. Nobody imposed any candidate on me.

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“We all support the governor’s decision; whatever he says, we will abide by it.”

Ayade Divides Opinion But Leads Race

Ayade has not enjoyed the level of popular support expected of a former governor. After leaving office nearly three years ago, he disappeared from the political scene and only resurfaced in late 2025 in a manner that led to the removal of the then APC state chairman, Alphonsus Eba.

Eba had mobilised supporters and government workers for what he described as a welcome-back event for the former governor, which disrupted a crucial meeting involving government officials.

The incident sparked outrage and eventually led to his removal.

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While Governor Otu and his aides did not oppose welcoming Ayade, they disapproved of the timing and manner of the event.

Another concern in Ayade’s camp, which Jarigbe’s supporters continue to highlight, centres on the former governor’s perceived lack of popularity.

They argue that, in a popularity contest, Ayade may struggle against Jarigbe, citing the 2023 senatorial election.

In that election, Jarigbe, then of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), defeated Ayade, who contested as a sitting governor on the platform of the APC. Jarigbe polled 76,145 votes as an incumbent senator against Ayade’s 56,595.

But justifying why he lost as a sitting governor recently at his residence, Ayade said his actions during the election were in the interest of peace and to ensure the emergence of Governor Otu, despite what he described as a militarised process.

“I may have sustained some scars in the process of trying to deliver our family, but that is the duty of leadership. I took the pain,” he said.

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“I knew the scale of the deployment. I knew the number of security personnel in my senatorial district – 254 armed policemen were with me – and I refused to allow them to move because it was too risky to approach the collation centres,” he stated.

However, another aide to the governor argued that Ayade has a better chance of securing Otu’s endorsement.

“Ayade stands a better chance of getting the governor’s backing. Without him, who had the power to choose his successor at the time, we might not be here.

“The governor, being who he is – someone who rewards loyalty – may look back and support Ayade, who is also an experienced lawmaker,” the aide added.

Recently, Ayade’s popularity has seen a resurgence, with former aides, including some in Otu’s cabinet, campaigning for his candidacy through social media and political meetings.

They argue that he deserves support for facilitating the emergence of the current administration and strengthening the APC in the state.

Another factor working in Ayade’s favour is his influence within the APC. Having joined the party over five years ago, he played a key role in producing a governor, senators, and members of the House of Representatives, thereby laying a foundation for the party in the state.

He is widely regarded as a key figure in the APC’s establishment in Cross River.

In contrast, Jarigbe’s entry into the APC months ago did not follow the conventional political process within the state.

He reportedly secured his entry through the Senate leadership, meeting the president before engaging with the governor, who leads the party structure in the state.

It took weeks before Jarigbe met Otu, and sources said the meeting did not resolve underlying tensions, leaving some loyalists of the governor opposed to his emergence.

A dominant factor often cited as a crucial determinant likely to influence Otu’s choice is the lingering rift involving the Commissioner for Education, Prof. Stephen Odey, and Jarigbe.

Odey was elected senator in 2020 under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) but was removed in 2021 in circumstances his supporters described as judicial manipulation.

Jarigbe was also in the PDP. The treatment handed down to Odey eventually led to his defection to the APC.

Odey’s camp remains aggrieved over the senator’s actions, with some insisting this is an opportunity to “pay back” Jarigbe, citing Odey’s closeness to the governor.

Supporters argue that Jarigbe failed to honour Odey, who once served as his campaign director-general during his House of Representatives bid, and therefore should not expect support now.

Jarigbe’s supporters, however, maintain that the dispute was not personal but related to broader political disagreements.

Will Jarigbe’s Popularity Be Enough?

Jarigbe continues to enjoy widespread popularity in Cross River North, attributed to what supporters describe as strong performance in office.

They point to road projects, payment of medical bills, solar electrification, boreholes, and empowerment programmes across the district.

However, he has faced criticism over alleged nepotism in scholarship allocations and claims that some of his empowerment initiatives are more symbolic than impactful.

In response to what he considers unfair criticism, Jarigbe called for a direct contest to determine the people’s choice.

In a social media post, he wrote: “I think we have had enough of intellectual politics and infantile gossip. It is time to meet in Cross River North and let our people decide. Let us go for a referendum.

“The good thing is that all the aspirants for the Cross River North Senate seat have served our people in various capacities, and a referendum can be conducted on us.

“Senator Ayade and Rt. Hon. Legor should meet me back home. The conversations are becoming too long,” he threw the challenge.

In another post over the weekend, he called on his supporters to “respect the seat of the governor, whether serving or former, regardless of who occupies it,” following his supporters’ often aggressive and derogatory remarks against both the incumbent and the former governor, as insinuations continue to mount that Otu might favour his predecessor with the ticket.

Jarigbe added, “Whether you believe the former governor performed or underperformed, that office commands our collective dignity. No man is infallible. We all have strengths and weaknesses. Let us critique records, not abuse persons.

“Let us pursue a healthy contest, one that reflects our proper upbringing as sons and daughters of Cross River. Remember: life’s struggles, its cravings, its ambitions – they all amount to vanity at the end. What endures is character, community, and how we treated one another along the way.”

Touting his popularity, as he often does, he added, “I only implore all of us, aspirants, to listen to the voices of our people and not live in denial of the obvious. Are the people we seek to serve willing to vote for us or not?”

None of the political contestants has responded to his comments.

When Otu May Act

For Otu, the timing of his decision remains uncertain. An aide said, “The governor will act, but no one knows when. He understands how and when to make his move. Those he wants to secure APC tickets will get them.”

He explained that, “He (the governor) consults widely but in ways that are not obvious. Recall how the current APC chairman emerged – while some believed they had secured the position, the governor made a last-minute decision in favour of another candidate.

“So, the ‘Sweet Prince’ may not speak much, but he acts decisively,” the aide stressed.