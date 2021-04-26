Azman Airline Set To Commence Operation After NCAA Clamp Down

43 SHARES Share Tweet

Kano based airline AzmanAir has been declared safe a month after it suspended operations to allow the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority conduct safety check, a statement by the airline said.

This was based on a chat with THE WHISTLER on Monday where it said it was “almost” set to commence operation.

It said, “We don’t not have issues with Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria,” adding that it would “be releasing a statement in this regard (NCAA safety audit) very soon.”

The airline also posted on its twitter, “Cheers to a new beginning and another chance for us to do it better. Back better and stronger.”

The airline had in March suspended its operations across the country due to a safety audit.

The Kano based airline said the suspension was to allow the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority conduct safety audit on its operations.

Azman said, “Due to our strong stance on safety, Azman airline will be undergoing an audit of its safety processes as supervised by the regulators.

“In this regard, all our operations are hereby suspended. We are on our toes to restore operations within a short period.”

The airline had acquired the retired Virgin Atlantic Airbus A340 to expand its operations. Azman also operates a fleet of older-variant of Boeing 737s.

Recently, Azman made a move to acquire its second A340 as part of an effort to launch scheduled services to Dubai.

The A340 is expected to operate from Kano in Nigeria to Dubai, Jeddah, and China.

“We are working round the clock to ensure the “necessary tasks are done and operations restored within a short period of time,” Azman said.

The company added that there was need for repositioning of its services in the country.