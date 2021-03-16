Azman Airline Suspends Operations In Nigeria Over Safety Concerns

39 SHARES Share Tweet

Azman Airline has suspended its operations across the country due to a safety audit, the airline said.

The Kano based airline announced the development on Tuesday, saying it would allow the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority conduct safety audit on its operations.

Azman said, “Due to our strong stance on safety, Azman airline will be undergoing an audit of its safety processes as supervised by the regulators.

“In this regard, all our operations are hereby suspended. We are on our toes to restore operations within a short period.”

The airline had acquired the retired Virgin Atlantic Airbus A340 to expand its operations. Azman also operates a fleet of older-variant of Boeing 737s.

Recently in 2021, Azman made a move to acquire its second A340 as part of an effort to launch scheduled services to Dubai.

The A340 is expected to operate from Kano in Nigeria to Dubai, Jeddah, and China.

“We are working round the clock to ensure the “necessary tasks are” done and operations restored within a short period of time,” Azman said.

The company added that there was need for repositioning of its services in the country.