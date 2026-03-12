Baba-Ahmed Denies Praising Zamfara Governor’s Defection To APC

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The 2023 vice-presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Datti Baba-Ahmed, has denied reports claiming he praised the defection of Dauda Lawal, governor of Zamfara State, to the All Progressives Congress.

In a statement released on Thursday, Baba-Ahmed described a report alleging that he endorsed the governor’s move as false and misleading.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Senator Datti Baba-Ahmed has not issued any statement praising or endorsing Governor Lawal’s defection to the APC,” the statement read.

The senator’s team accused the media of fabricating the report or taking his remarks out of context, warning that such misinformation could mislead the public.

“Senator Baba-Ahmed remains committed to principled politics and democratic accountability and would not make statements attributed to him without official communication through verified channels,” the statement added.

Lawal, who was elected governor of Zamfara State in 2023 on the platform of the PDP, announced his defection to the APC earlier this week, citing political realignments and the need to work closely with the Federal Government.

The governor’s move has triggered reactions from opposition figures and party supporters in the state.

THE WHISTLER reports that it was the All Progressives Congress (APC) Caucus in the North-West, that noted that the governor of Zamfara State, Dauda Lawal, took a very bold and right decision by joining the APC, noting that his political future is guaranteed under the ruling party.

This was contained In a statement by the national vice chairman (North West) APC, Hon. Garba Datti Muhammad, not Datti Baba-Ahmed.

In the statement, Garba Muhammad said Governor Lawal has now aligned himself with the progressives at the centre adding that the Zamfara State governor is in the right place.