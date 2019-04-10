‘Baba Go Slow’: I’m Going Slow So I Can Survive – Buhari

Advertisement

President Muhammadu Buhari has said he is very cautious of historical antecedent and he is going slowly so that he can survive.

Buhari, who said this in response to being tagged ‘Baba Go Slow’ by Nigerians, made the statement while responding to questions during a town hall meeting with the Nigerian community in Dubai.

The president said the reason he is going slow is because he does not want to make the mistake he made as a military head of state — when he landed in prison for being so much in hurry.

Advertisement

Buhari said he may be “‘Baba go slow’ but I didn’t loot.”

He said, “So, whoever calls me ‘Baba go slow’, I’m very cautious of historical antecedent. Since I was in a hurry, I was locked up, I’m going slow so that I can survive.

“I ‘bark but I cannot bite, Baba go slow,’ I have once ruled this country, some of you know that once upon a time I came in uniform and what I did was to arrest from the president downward. The president, Vice President, the governor’s and ministers, other than the president and the Vice President, the others, I put them in Kiri-Kiri, and I told them they are guilty until they can prove themselves innocent.

“And you know subsequently what happened- we put about six tribunals base on the geopolitical zones, and those who were ministers and governors were asked to justify what they have in the banks and physical on the ground relative to their legitimate earnings.

“There were only two Nigerians then to my knowledge who were found to be very Honourable, both of them are dead now: Biliaminu Usman, a junior minister, from Jigawa State, and Adamu Chiroma, a minister of finance and governor of central bank.

Advertisement

“They were incredible Nigerians. But you know what happened, eventually, I myself was arrested, I was put in detention for three and a quarter years, luckily for me, I was not stupid, I didn’t take anybody’s money, so there was no bad publicity for me because they couldn’t find anything against me.

“Eventually I was released, and that was why I made up my mine since the bulk is partisan politics, I joined the partisan politics. You also know what happened, I tried three times, and I managed to succeed the fourth time.”

Recall that only recently, international news media, Boomberg, described Buhari as Baba Go Slow, urging him to hurry so the country’s economy does not worsen.