Baba Ijesha Denies Sexual Assault, Alleges Conspiracy

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Nollywood actor Olanrewaju James Omiyinka popularly known as Baba Ijesha has denied allegations of sexual assault in his first public interview since his release from prison, maintaining that he is neither a rapist nor a pedophile.

The actor made the claims during a sit-down on a podcast hosted by actress and media personality Biola Adebayo, where he addressed the circumstances surrounding his conviction and imprisonment.

During the interview, Baba Ijesha insisted he was set up in the 2021 scandal that led to his arrest, describing it as a betrayal by people he trusted.

He specifically accused comedienne Damilola Adekoya, the foster mother of the victim, of orchestrating events that led to his downfall, a claim that has further fueled public debate.

The case against the actor first came to light in 2021 after a video recorded via hidden CCTV surfaced, sparking outrage across Nigeria and beyond.

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In 2022, a court found Baba Ijesha guilty of sexual assault and indecent treatment of a minor, involving a 14-year-old girl under the care of Princess.

Court proceedings revealed that the abuse allegedly began when the victim was as young as seven, a detail that intensified public condemnation at the time.

Following his conviction, the actor was sentenced to five years in prison, a sentence later upheld by the appellate court.

He was eventually released on November 14, 2025, after serving his sentence, marking his return to public life.

The interview has since generated widespread backlash, with many Nigerians criticising the decision to grant him a platform so soon after his release.

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Some argue that amplifying his narrative risks undermining the trauma experienced by the victim and could discourage survivors from speaking out.

However, a minority of voices have defended the interview, stating that the actor has the right to share his perspective, even as the controversy continues to stir conversations about justice, accountability, and media ethics.