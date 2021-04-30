Baba Ijesha May Not Face Prosecution For Allegedly Defiling 14-Year-Old Girl

47 SHARES Share Tweet

The Lagos State Police Command has revealed it has not yet established a case of defilement of a 14-year-old girl against Nollywood actor, Olanrewaju James, popularly called Baba Ijesha.

A police statement on April 22 had said that Baba Ijesha was arrested for defiling the 14year-old, revealing that it had a CCTV footage of the alleged crime.

But on Thursday, the state Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, told journalists at a press conference that the offence of defilement had not being established against the embattled actor.

CP Odumosu said: “Baba Ijesha case is bailable. He was alleged to have defiled a 7-year- old girl seven years ago but no compliant was made until last week when it went viral that he defiled her. The video showed sexual assault. What is indecent assault is when you touch a woman in a place without permission and that is what the video showed. The second allegation is defilement and this is under investigation. We have to use scientific investigation for the case of defilement but what we saw in the video is sexual assault and that is bailable but we are not considering him for bail”.

The commissioner’s remarks seem to contradict an earlier statement issued by the state Police Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, on April 22.

The statement had said: “The case of defilement was reported on 19th April, 2021 by one Princess Adekola Adekanya ‘f’ at Sabo Police Station and transferred to the Gender Unit of the State CID, Panti, Yaba Lagos for proper investigation

” Based on preliminary findings, the suspect started sexually assaulting the victim, 14 years, since she was 7 years old. The suspect confessed to the crime and was also captured by a CCTV camera in the house of the complainant…”