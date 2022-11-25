Babachir Lawal Has Seen The Light – Obi Campaign Group Reacts To Endorsement Of LP Candidate By Former SGF

…Says Adebanjo’s Presence At Ibadan Rally Big Win For Obi

The Peter Obi presidential camapign council has reacted to the endorsement of the Labour Party candidate by a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal.

The spokesperson of the campaign council, Yunusa Tanko, described Lawal’s endorsement as a plus to the Obi-Datti campaign, adding that the former SGF has ‘seen the light.’

Tanko who said this while featuring on Channel’s TV Sunrise Daily, monitored by THE WHISTLER, noted that while Obi’s candidacy might be seen as having ethnic and religious balance, the LP candidate is contesting as a Nigerian.

“Peter Obi did not project himself from the ethnic background. He didn’t at all. He said, Don’t vote for me because I’m an Igbo man, don’t vote for me because I’m a Christian, vote for me because I’m a Nigerian.

“But if religious groups decide to endorse him, we will appreciate it. The same scenario is happening with Babachir. We are happy, we are very glad with the fact that some people are seeing the light, there is an Obedient supporter in every household in Nigeria today” he said.

On the presence of Afenifere leader, Ayo Adebanjo at the LP campaign rally in Ibadan, Tanko said the move was a big win for the candidacy of Obi.

“His electoral value is huge. For a 94-year-old person to have moved out of his comfort zone and to come and endorse Peter Obi live was a huge success and we are so elated, not only to us as a people as a group or as a party, but to the entire Nigerian people

“He has a domain, he comes from a different group, he is a Yoruba man but he is interested in the unity of this country, he knows the danger we are facing.

“Is it the decay in the economy, or infrastructural development, or the tribal sentiment that is dividing this country, or the fact that our children cannot go to school comfortably and be sure that they can graduate, or the issue of unemployment and complete dehumanization of the Nigerian people locally and internationally?

“He (Adebanjo) said, ‘It is time for us to unite this country, it is time to rescue this country, it is time for us to ensure that for once, those that have been crying for marginalization are included in governance,’ that is exactly what he did.

“I think every sane Nigerian should follow the queue of Pa Adebanjo, he was not tribalistic, he was not sentimental he was not degrading his own level of credibility, what he brings to the fore is unifying the country,” the campaign spokesperson added.