Baby Reunites With Family After Year-Long Hospital Ordeal

A heartwarming reunion took place recently when 13-month-old Baby Miracle and his grandmother finally reunited with his father, Mr. Ugochukwu Onyenehigo, and his wider family.

The family had been torn apart for over a year due to an outstanding hospital bill of ₦4.6 million, which the father couldn’t afford to pay after his wife passed away after giving birth to him prematurely.

The Rivers State Ministry of Health announced the joyous news, revealing that an amicable settlement had been reached between the hospital and the father.

According to the agreement, the father would pay ₦50,000 monthly until the balance is fully cleared.

However, in a surprise move, the Ministry has stepped in to offset the outstanding balance to help the family cope better with raising the young child.

The Ministry’s intervention came after a viral social media campaign and public outcry over the baby’s detention.

The Rivers State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Adaeze Oreh, who played a crucial role in resolving the matter, ensured that the baby was release and reunion with his family.

In a statement, Dr. Oreh expressed gratitude to the public for their concern and support, while also thanking Governor Siminalayi Fubara for his backing in resolving the issue.

The family, however, expressed immense gratitude to the Ministry and the hospital for their understanding and support.

With the case now withdrawn, Baby Miracle can finally start his life with his family, free from the burden of hospital detention.

Meanwhile, the Ministry has asked the hospital to submit a report of all outstanding balances, which will be settled to enable the family to focus on raising the child.