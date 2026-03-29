Backlash Trails MC Oluomo’s Cash Handout At APC Convention

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Alhaji Musiliu Akinsanya, widely known as MC Oluomo, was seen distributing cash to attendees during the national convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC) held in Abuja.

The incident reportedly took place on the sidelines of the high-profile political gathering, which drew party delegates, stakeholders, and supporters from across the country.

The convention was held to discuss party affairs and strengthen internal structures ahead of future political engagements.

MC Oluomo moved through sections of the venue, handing out naira notes to individuals who gathered around him. The development quickly attracted attention, with many attendees seen clustering in anticipation.

Videos circulating on social media showed moments of the distribution, sparking mixed reactions among Nigerians. While some supporters described the gesture as generous, others questioned the appropriateness of such an act at a formal political event.

MC Oluomo, a prominent figure within the APC support base, has long been associated with grassroots mobilization, particularly in Lagos and other parts of the Southwest. His presence at the convention underscored his continued influence within party circles.

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Party officials have not issued an official statement specifically addressing the cash distribution. However, the convention itself focused on party unity, leadership decisions, and strategies for maintaining political dominance

Reacting to the viral video @akachi said

“This is the only strategy they know, impoverish the people, and give them peanuts during the

election period, and it works all the time. It’s sad”

Also, @miaky said

“APC doesn’t even cover their nonsense anymore they don’t even care about people’s feelings anymore they are showing their citizens that they can pay anybody, this is really a show of shame”

Similarly, @mr poolyzlliz said,

“The audacity of this is mind-boggling. Back in the day, such transactions were handled with discretion, but social media has brought the wrongdoings to the forefront.”