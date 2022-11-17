‘Bad Belle Professor’ — Wike Tears Into Soludo Over Attack On Obi

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Says ‘It’s Your Own Person That Will Kill You First’

Advertisement

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has verbally attacked his Anambra State counterpart, Charles Soludo, over his recent criticism of the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Wike described Soludo as a “bad belle” — an expression derived from Niger Delta Pidgin which stands for jealousy or a jealous person.

The Rivers Governor, who spoke during Obi’s commissioning of the Nkporu-Oroworokwo flyover on behalf of his administration, slammed Soludo for attempting to de-market his fellow Anambra man instead of supporting him to win the 2023 presidential election.

THE WHISTLER reported that Soludo had in a lengthy article on Tuesday written off Obi’s presidential bid, saying “Let’s be clear: Peter Obi knows that he can’t and won’t win. He knows the game he is playing, and we know too, and he knows that we know.”

But Governor Wike said he expects Soludo as “a professor” to “showcase what you can do” now that he has gotten the opportunity to govern Anambra.

Praising Obi, Wike said “I know you worked very well in Anambra (as governor) and you know where you come from, …. bad belle, envy…even me here, there are those in Abuja who are fighting me…. bad belle.

Advertisement

“Some people, because of the level you are now, are envying you in your state. They can come out and say all kinds of rubbish (but) don’t worry (because) that is how it is. It is your own person that will kill you first.

“So, don’t bother about those things. I have always told people that when you are given the opportunity to serve, use it and showcase what you can do, and stop criticizing somebody who has already left. You have been given the opportunity now, show it. I’m a professor, professor well…I’m a doctor, doctor well, I am a lawyer, lawyer well, I am a mechanic, mechanic well.”

Speaking further, Governor Wike described the Labour Party presidential candidate as humble and who has “all the criteria and characteristics to lead this country”.

“I like the way you are going. Party is a vehicle because there is no independent candidate. If there were (provision for) independent candidates I am sure you would have run as an independent candidate.

“But because there’s no independent candidate in our constitution, you must find a vehicle to sell yourself to Nigerians.

“I know you as a person. You have all the criteria and characteristics to lead this country, nobody can deny that from you. All I pray is for God to give you the strength and wisdom to continue to move from one stage to another.

“Any day you want to campaign in Rivers State, let me know. All the logistics support, we will give to you,” Wike pledged.