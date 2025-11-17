Bagos Condemns Wike’s Expulsion, Says PDP Acted Without Due Process

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Jos South-East former House of Representatives member, Dachung Bagos, has condemned the expulsion of FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, and 10 other PDP leaders by the Umar Damagum-led Peoples Democratic Party, describing the action as unconstitutional and chaotic.

Speaking on Channels Television’s The Morning Brief on Monday, Bagos said disciplinary measures taken without following due process were like taking actions at a market square.

“They are supposed to have been a disciplinary committee before suspending or even expelling someone with just a voice vote,” he said.

The PDP had, during its national convention in Ibadan, Oyo State, on Saturday, expelled Wike, former Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, and national secretary, Samuel Anyanwu for alleged anti-party activities.

Other party chieftains expelled included Umar Bature, Adeyemi Ajibade, SAN Mohammed Abdulrahman, Senator Mao Ohuabunwa, Austine Nwachukwu; Abraham Amah, George Turner, and Chief Dan Orbih.

The motion for the expulsions of 11 key members was moved by PDP chieftain Bode George, citing activities inconsistent with the party’s collective interest, and seconded by the Bauchi State PDP chairman.

The Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Muhammed put the motion forward for adoption and ratification of the expulsion.

However, the governors of Adamawa and Plateau states, Ahmadu Fintiri and Caleb Mutfwang, opposed the move.

Fintiri, who also chairs the PDP 2025 Elective National Convention, said the decision was not in the best interest of the party and that he would not support attempts that could deepen the crisis.

Mutfwang on the other hand, noted that the proposal was not discussed by the PDP Governors’ Forum or the National Executive Committee and did not reflect his position. He added that expelling leaders at this critical time was not strategic for resolving the party’s internal challenges.

Asked whether he thought the disciplinary action should have been taken a long time ago, Bagos said, “The most important thing is: Was due process followed?

“For me, that’s where I stand. Even if it were now or it were late, a lot of things, if you want to make your house clear and clean, you need to do some house cleaning.

“So if the house cleaning wasn’t done on time or if due process wasn’t followed, then what you see at the end of the day is what will happen,” he said.

He also expressed pessimism about the party’s future, saying, “We shouldn’t be political with the truth. For me, I’ve always told my people, I’ve always stood for the truth. So for now, as it is, I don’t see the light at the end of the tunnel.”