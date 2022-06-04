Bala Mohammed Wins Bauchi PDP Guber Ticket Days After Defeat At Presidential Primary

Days after his defeat at the presidential primary of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, the Bauchi State governor, Bala Mohammed, has emerged as the Bauchi State gubernatorial flag bearer of the party.

Mohammed had joined the presidential race that was won by Atiku Abubakar and rebuffed all entreaties to step down for the former vice president.

The party had conducted its governorship primary in the state where the former Secretary to the Government of Bauchi State under Muhammed, Barrister Ibrahim Muhammad Kashim won.

But after Muhammed’s defeat, Kashim withdrew his candidature in a letter to the party.

The party subsequently fixed Saturday June 4 (today) for another primary.

This time, Mohammed was the sole aspirant.

He polled a total of 646 votes in the process.

Announcing the result, the Returning Officer declared that Bala Mohammed, though the sole aspirant, polled a total of 646 votes out of the 650 accredited delegates who voted.

“By the powers conferred on me by the constitution of the PDP, I hereby declare Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir as the winner of the PDP gubernatorial ticket for the 2023 General elections,” he declared.

In his victory speech, the elated governor thanked the Secretary to the State Government, Ibrahim Kashim, for his loyalty to him, and for deeming it fit that the governor deserves a second term.

He said he is aware that other political parties have elected their flag bearers, and assured that he will play politics with fairness and carry everyone along.