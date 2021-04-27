Ban On Emirates Airline To Be Lifted In 48 Hours

The Federal Government will announce the date for the resumption of Emirates Airline in the next 48 hours, the Director-General of Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority, Musa Nuhu has said.

The NCAA boss disclosed this at the briefing of the Presidential Steering Committee (PSC) on Covid-19 in Abuja.

The development comes after reports which claimed the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sarika, declined to approve the operation of the airline.

United Arab Emirates had in a letter dated March 24, 2021, told the Ministry of Foreign Affairs that inbound flights to the country must not exceed 200 passengers for a two weeks period.

UAE also said Emirates Airline would be allowed to Dubai from Nigeria.

In response Nuhu said, “As regards the issue of Emirates Airline’s resumption of flights to Nigeria, the PSC deliberated extensively on this matter and the gap has been significantly closed between the position of Nigeria and the United Arab Emirates.”

Prior to the release by UAE, Dubai International Airport had imposed a compulsory antigen test for passengers boarding from Nigeria.

The UAE also banned Nigeria flights for several weeks over the negative Polymerase Chain Reaction

requirements.

Consequently, in March 2021, the Nigerian government banned the airline from operating in the country over its refusal to fly passengers without a pre-boarding rapid diagnostic test.