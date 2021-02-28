Ban On Preaching: Gov Ganduje Fixes Date For Debate Among Muslim Clerics In Kano

An Islamic religious debate is underway in Kano state as its Government is said to have fixed March 7, for Sheikh Abduljabbar Nasiru Kabara and certain Islamic Clerics to discuss their respective religious standpoint.

The State’s Commissioner for Information, Malam Mohammed Garba, reportedly made this known in a BBC Hausa Service program on Sunday.

The development was due to an earlier ban imposed on Abduljabbar Kabara, whom the Government accused of instigating tension through his sermons.

According to a report, the debate is geared towards affording the cleric the right to be heard.

Venue slated for it is the Emir’s Palace, Kano, according to Solasebase.