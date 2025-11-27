Ban Open Grazing To Reduce Senseless Killings, Rhodes-Vivour Tells Tinubu

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Former Labour Party (LP) governorship candidate in Lagos State, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, has called on President Bola Tinubu to ban open grazing nationwide, describing it as the only sustainable solution to end the recurring violence between herders and farming communities.

In a post on X on Thursday, Rhodes-Vivour welcomed the President’s recent directive supporting the establishment of ranches for herders, calling it a long-overdue and sensible step.

He noted that he and others have advocated for such measures since 2019, and expressed relief that the President has shifted from his earlier position, which he described as insensitive, during attacks in the South-West.

“The President’s recent directive supporting the establishment of ranches for herders as a means to reduce conflict and senseless killings across the country. This is a sensible step, one that should have been implemented long ago. We have actively clamoured and advocated this position since 2019.

“It is encouraging to finally see movement in the right direction,” Rhodes-Vivour said.

“I am happy to see that he has found his voice and recognises the painful reality Nigerians have been living with. This new acknowledgment is welcome, but it must be followed with real courage.”

He urged that banning open grazing, similar to practices in Namibia, would modernize livestock management, protect farming communities, and prevent avoidable clashes.

“To truly end this cycle of violence, the President must take the next bold step: ban open grazing nationwide. This is the only sustainable path toward modernizing livestock management, ensuring the safety of farming communities, and preventing these avoidable clashes. ( Namibia is an example that can be referenced)

“Nigeria has suffered enough. Let’s move decisively toward solutions that protect lives, respect communities, and bring lasting peace,” he added.

Rhodes-Vivour also criticised repeated paragraphs in official documents, stating that presidential aides must ensure thoroughness in communications, as the world is closely watching Nigeria’s response to its security challenges.

His statement comes amid the President’s declaration of a nationwide security emergency and directives for the recruitment of additional police and military personnel to tackle rising insecurity across the country.

Tinubu in a statement personally signed by him, on Wednesday, declared a nationwide security emergency and urged herders to end open grazing.

“Today, in view of the emerging security situation, I have decided to declare a nationwide security emergency and order additional recruitment into the Armed Forces.

“By this declaration, the police and the army are authorised to recruitmorepersonnel. The police will recruit anadditional 20,000 officers, bringing the total to 50,000,” he said.

“Our administration created the Livestock Ministry to address the persistent clashes between herders and farmers. I call on all herder associations to take advantage of it, end open grazing and surrender illegal weapons. Ranching is now the path forward for sustainable livestock farming and national harmony. The Federal Government, in collaboration with the states, will work withyou to solve this problem, once and forall.”