Banditry: Military, Police, DSS Launch Massive Clearance Operation In LGAs

The Kaduna State Police Command, in collaboration with the military and other security agencies, has launched a large-scale clearance operation aimed at flushing out bandits, insurgents and criminal gangs across several local government areas of the state.

The joint operation, which began in Makarfi, Hunkuyi and Ikara LGAs, involves personnel of the Nigeria Police Force, the Nigerian Army, the Department of State Services, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Kaduna Vigilance Service, vigilante groups and local hunters.

The command said the move forms part of renewed efforts to dismantle criminal hideouts and illegal camps, as well as restore peace to affected communities.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Mansir Hassan, said the operation followed the marching orders issued by the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, directing all state commands to scale up offensives against criminal elements.

“This operation is strategically designed to flush out criminal hideouts, dismantle illegal camps and restore absolute peace and stability within all the nooks and crannies of the affected areas,” Hassan said.

He noted that the initiative was being conducted in synergy with multiple security formations and community-based groups to ensure its effectiveness.

According to him, the Commissioner of Police, Rabiu Muhammad, assured residents that the exercise would be sustained and expanded until criminal activities are completely stamped out.

“The Commissioner of Police has assured the public that these operations will be continuous and robust, with all security agencies maintaining close collaboration to ensure a crime-free environment,” the statement added.

Hassan further said the command remained committed to sustaining what he described as the “peaceful atmosphere currently being enjoyed across the state.”

The police urged residents to remain calm, cooperate with security agencies and provide useful information that could aid ongoing operations. ENDS.