Banditry: Sokoto Donates 20 Motorcycles to DSS

Sokoto State Government has donated 20 motorcycles to the State Command of the Department of State Services (DSS) to enhance its operations in the fight against banditry.

Presenting the keys of the 20 motorcycles to the state’s Director, DSS, the Secretary to the State Government, Muhammad Bello Sifawa said the gesture was part of efforts by the present administration to assist the command in its operations.

Sifawa said that the state government will continue to support the command and other security outfits to fully secure the state.

He added that recently, the governor donated 70 vehicles to various security outfits in the state, in addition to other forms of support.

The SSG charged the command to use the motorcycles judiciously to check activities of bandits, especially in the eastern part of the state.

Restating that Governor Aliyu’s administration has an unwavering commitment towards ensuring the security of the lives and property of the people of the state for even growth and development.

Receiving the keys of the motorcycles, the DSS Director, Abdulfatah Olawuno, commended the state government for the gesture, which he said will go along way in improving the operations of tthe command.

“These motorcycles will definitely help us a lot in our operations especially against banditry in the estern parts of the State,”he said.

The DSS Director further restated the service’s readiness to work round the clock to ensure that people in the state sleep with their two eyes closed.

He solicited for support and cooperation from the people to rid the state of banditry and other sundry criminal activities.