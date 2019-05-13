Advertisement

Following the reported comment of the Defence Minister, Mansur Dan-Ali alleging that some monarchs were conspiring with bandits, the Emir of Anka, Attahiru Ahmad has lashed out at the minister.

The minister who hails from Zamfara had last month, threatened to deal with the traditional rulers for working hand-in-hand with the bandits.



Ahmad who is also the Chairman of the Zamfara State Council of Chiefs, noted that President Muhammadu Buhari ought to have sacked Dan-Ali.

According to Cable Ng, the emir said the minister allegations were serious.

He further noted that Dan-Ali ought to have relocated to his local government as part of efforts to tackle banditry.

“It is very unfortunate for the defence minister to accuse us of aiding banditry. If it were in another country, the minister would have been fired because it is a very serious allegation,” he said.

“He said it was not only the traditional rulers in Zamfara that were aiding the bandits but even those in other parts of the north.

“But we kept quiet because he is our own. Go to his local government area and see what is happening. So, as a defence minister, he should have relocated there.”

He commended the federal government for deploying troops in the state to combat banditry.

“I have already explained that I have an able officer deployed in my domain. The only hindrance is that the troops deployed here are very few in number and have no required equipment to fight the bandits,” he said.

“Nevertheless, the leader of the team acts promptly and very fast whenever there is a problem.”

Ahmad also appealed to the federal government to act “as quickly as possible by coming to our rescue because if nothing is urgently done, there is going to be human tragedy in Zamfara.”

“These bandits will one day come to the major towns to attack people if they are not effectively controlled,” he said.

“With the number of the bandits and their sophisticated weapons, I think they can attack any local government headquarters. So, we are appealing for deployment of more soldiers.

“Because if you have money in Nigeria, you can get anything you want. So these bandits are very rich.

“For example, if they abduct a person, they will collect up to N5m ransom or even N10m and the money will be paid in a maximum of two weeks. So by the time they are collecting N5m from one person, others are also waiting to pay for the release of their brothers.”