Bandits Abduct Boy, Teenage Girls In Fresh Attack On FCT Community

A 16-year-old boy, alongside six girls, has been abducted from Gidan -Bijimi in Kawu ward of Bwari Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Gidan -Bijimi community shares a boundary with neighbouring Market village around the border of Kaduna state.

A resident of Kawu, Suleiman Shuaibu, confirmed the latest kidnapping to Daily Trust on Thursday morning.

He said the bandits wielding AK-47s raided two houses in the community around 9:47 pm and whisked away six young girls, including a 16 year old boy amid sporadic shooting.

He said residents of the community were thrown into pandemonium.

According to him, some vigilantes in the community tried to engage the bandits but were forced to run for cover as a result of the superior firepower.

Shuaibu said the abducted girls were between the ages of 17 and 23 years.

“It was around 9:53 pm when a call came from the Gidan -Bijimi community that some bandits invaded the village and abducted six young girls, unfortunately, my cousin sister happened to be among the victims,” he said.

He said some residents were forced to flee their homes after the incident, even as he said contact is yet to be established with the abductors.

SP Josephine Adeh, spokeswoman of the FCT Police Command, has not responded to calls for comments.

The abduction is coming a few days after the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike directed that security be beefed up across Abuja, with improved surveillance at all borders with neighbouring states and entry points.

Following the directive, the operation sweep of a joint military taskforce that comprised police, Department of State Services (DSS) and other security agencies was deployed to different parts of the nation’s capital.

CP Miller G Dantawaye, the FCT police commissioner, who addressed the joint security team, had charged them to create the synergy required to eliminate crimes and criminalities across the FCT.