Bandits Attack School Bus In Enugu, Kill One, Injure Others

259 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

A female student of St Paul’s College, Eke, in Udi Local Government Area of Enugu State, was killed after a school bus conveying the students, was attacked by some bandits on Thursday.

A resident of the area stated that other students who were hit by bullets were taken to an undisclosed hospital where they are battling for their lives.

Advertisement

THE WHISTLER learnt that the bus which was taking the students home after school, was shot at by the gunmen but the driver had continued driving, thereby escaping from the gunmen.

A video making the rounds on social media showed the lifeless body of the student and some of the survivors of the attack.

A voice in the video narrated, “Herdsmen attacked our students, they were going home after school; one of them was shot dead; four students were shot, one died instantly; they have done enough.

“See the corpse of the little student they have murdered; this one is unconscious, (pointing at another victim) we are praying that God will sustain her; she sustained four bullet wounds.

Advertisement

“This was done by the Fulanis operating at Eke-Egede Road; these are the ones that survived; the government should come to our rescue. Our place is now a death zone.”

The Principal of the school, Rev. Fr. Frank, in a phone interview with newsmen also confirmed the attack.

“It is true; we dismissed by 3:30 pm yesterday. As the students were going home, the bus they were in was attacked by gunmen; some of them received bullet wounds, of which one later died in the hospital.

“That was between 4:30 and 5 pm; the gunmen just opened fire on them. We feel so saddened to lose such a promising young girl in this circumstance,” he said.

Residents who spoke with THE WHISTLER lamented that the area has become a den of kidnappers adding that the security agencies have not been able to do much about it.

Advertisement

“We are at the mercy of these kidnappers. Every day we hear of people being attacked and kidnapped. The Eke-Egede road is a death trap and the government should come to our aid,” a resident who pleaded anonymity said.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Enugu State Command, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, is yet to comment on the incident after he was contacted.