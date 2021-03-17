Bandits Attack Village In Zamfara, Kill 3 Soldiers, 5 Others

43 SHARES Share Tweet

At least three Soldiers and five villagers were reportedly killed following an attack by suspected bandits in Kabasa village of Zamfara State.

According to reports, the victims were killed while repelling bandits’ attack in Magami District, Gusau Local Government Area of the state.

Confirming the incident in a statement issued by the Commissioner for Information, Ibrahim Dosara, the government said, “The Executive Governor is saddened and disturbed by this sad event and strongly condemned the loss of lives in the village.”

A source also confirmed the incident to newsmen Wednesday saying the bandits were engaged in a fight with the people of Kabasa village who came out in large numbers to protect themselves when the bandits entered their village.

“The bandits and the villagers fought for more than three hours before the military men who were stationed in Magami town came to the scene to help,” he said.

The bandits also suffered huge casualties but reportedly took away their dead bodies.

Reacting, the Zamfara State Government expressed shock at the reported attack by the recalcitrant bandits who unleashed mayhem on innocent people in Kabasa village.

“The government has already directed security agencies in the state to carry out a full investigation into the incident and report back to the government for action, ” the statement said.

Meanwhile, the standing committee for the assessment of damages constituted by the state government has been instructed to visit the community to assess the level of damages.