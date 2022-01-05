Bandits Engage Police In Gun Duel, Kidnap Travelers In Zamfara

Suspected bandits have kidnapped an undisclosed number of travelers along the Gusau-Tsafe- Funta road in Zamfara State.

The Zamfara State Police Command confirmed this in a statement on Wednesday.

The command’s spokesperson, Muhammed Shehu, said the police killed two of the armed bandits while attempting to rescue the victims.

“On 4th January, 2022, Police Special Forces deployed along Gusau – Tsafe – Funtua Road, while on routine confidence building patrol received a distress call that, armed bandits on seven (7) M/Cyles with sophisticated weapons were sighted coming to attack some communities, block the road and kidnap innocent commuters and and proceed to their enclave at Mutu Forest under Tsafe LGA.

“On receiving the distress, the Police Operatives swung into action and mobilized to the bandit’s location where a serious gun battle was ensued.

“The Police operatives successfully dislodged the hoodlums, and as result, two bandits were fatally injured while others escaped with a possible gunshot wounds,” the statement read.

Items recovered from the bandits include 22 rounds of live ammunition, one operational motorcycle and two Tecno handsets.

The incident came 24 hours after the command rescued seven pregnant women, 19 toddlers and 16 children from captivity of bandits in the state.

The command said it was partnering with other security agencies especially the military to carry out extensive operations at various bandits’ enclaves in the state.