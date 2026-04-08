Bandits Flee, Abandon 31 Kidnap Victims In Kaduna

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No fewer than 31 kidnap victims were rescued in Ariko community, Kachia Local Government Area of Kaduna State, after bandits fled the scene following military intervention.

The Chairman of Kachia LGA, Dr Manzo Daniel, said the attackers abandoned the victims in the bush as troops responded to a distress call and forced them to retreat.

Daniel, who spoke with newsmen during a visit to the community on Wednesday following the Easter Sunday attack, commended the military and other security agencies for their response.

According to him, no fewer than 31 people who took refuge in the bush were rescued by the military while combing the area.

The chairman disclosed that he personally led rapid response teams to comb over 20 communities to ensure the safety of lives and property.

Daniel noted that the Ariko community had long faced security challenges due to its remote location, which makes it vulnerable to attacks.

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He described as unacceptable the actions of some leaders in the area who are critical of the security intervention that saved many people that would have fallen victims.

He urged the leaders to always appreciate the efforts of security personnel in the area who for many years have been making sacrifices including paying the supreme price in fighting insecurity in the area.

“In the last one year, over 20 security personnel have lost their lives due to security challenges in this area,” he said.

Also speaking, the Agwom Kachia, Mr Zamani Dogonyaro, lauded the commitment of the military and other security agencies in the areas in fighting banditry.

Dogonyaro revealed that troops had to trek between two and three kilometres to access the community due to poor road infrastructure.

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“I have never seen an incident where the military responded so quickly. I commend them for their effort,” he said.

He also commended the commitment being shown by the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 1 Division, Kaduna, Commissioner of Police, Commissioner for International Security, and Director of the Department of State Services (DSS) by their regular visits to the area to enhance security.

In his remarks, the Youth Leader of Ariko community, Mr Sunday Gajere, said troops arrived within 25 minutes of the attack and engaged the bandits.

He said the security operatives also assisted in recovering five bodies of victims killed during the incident, adding that there was increased patrol and close contact with residents in the areas to enhance security and normalcy.

Gajere, however, disclosed that 38 members of the community were still in captivity.