Bandits Invade Niger Community, Kill 16 Vigilantes

At least 16 members of a local vigilante group were reportedly killed and dozens abducted when heavily armed bandits launched a dawn raid on communities in the Mashegu Local Government Area of Niger State.

THE WHISTLER gathered that the terrorists attacked Magaman Matane, Ragada, Ramu, Dutsen Magaji and the surrounding villages of Mashegu Local Government Area between 9th and 13th November.

A source in the area confirmed the attack, saying 16 vigilantes who confronted the bandits were killed.

“The vigilantes ran out of bullets, which made bandits overpower them, killing 16 of them,” he told THE WHISTLER in a phone interview.

“The attackers, riding on motorcycles and wielding sophisticated weapons, overwhelmed the community guards who have been struggling to defend remote villages where government security presence remained thin,” he added.

The assault, survivors say, is the latest in a deadly cycle of violence that continues to tighten its grip on the region.

The terrorists were also said to have abducted about 24 women, but some escaped during the gun duel with vigilantes.

Names of the slain vigilantes remain unknown as of press time, as the attacks occurred in different villages under Mashegu LG of the state.

Dozens Of Women Abducted

Another source in the affected village of Mashegu, who spoke to THE WHISTLER, said bandits operated freely for days without hindrance, targeting women for abduction.

“Several women were abducted by the terrorists. We cannot tell you the exact figure of women who were abducted,” he said, adding there’s fear within the community over renewed attacks.

The bandits were said to have forced their way into a mosque, trapping dozens of worshippers who had gathered for prayers.

The attackers reportedly moved through the hall, selecting hostages and leaving the community in anguish long after their departure.

“They came in again and looked up at the door of the mosque”, trapping worshippers inside the mosque.

The Press Secretary to the Chairman of Mashegu LGA, Isah Ibrahim Bokuta, confirmed the killings on Saturday to THE WHISTLER, saying the incident occurred on Thursday.

“They (abducted victims) are 40 in number. They entered about 5 houses in Magama under Kaboji and abducted women and men,” he told THE WHISTLER.

THE WHISTLER contacted Wasiu Abiodun, the state police spokesman, but he was not available for comment. SMS and WhatsApp messages sent to him remained unanswered