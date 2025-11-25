Bandits Kidnap 11 In Fresh Kwara Attack

311 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Gunmen have launched a fresh attack on the Isapa community in the Ekiti Local Government Area of Kwara State on Monday evening, abducting 11 residents barely 48 hours after the release of 38 worshippers kidnapped in nearby Eruku.

Witnesses said the armed group, estimated at between 20 and 30 assailants, arrived at the community at about 6:00 p.m. while firing rapidly to disperse residents.

A community leader, who confirmed the incident to Daily Trust, said “Eleven people were kidnapped, seven of them from the same household.

“The victims include a pregnant woman, two nursing mothers, and several young children.”

Residents later identified those abducted as Talatu Kabiru (20); Magaji (6); Kande (5); Hadiza (10); Mariam (6); Saima (5); a housewife, Habibat; another housewife, Fatima Yusufu; a pregnant woman, Sarah Sunday (22); a nursing mother, Lami Fidelis (23); and another nursing mother, Haja Na Allah.

Security volunteers were said to have combed the area after the gunmen withdrew and found several expended AK-47 shells at different points in the community.

The Kwara State Commissioner of Police, Adekimi Ojo, acknowledged the incident and assured that the situation is under ongoing assessment.

He said, “Yes, there was an incident, but I cannot say much now. I am about to enter Isapa from Ilorin. I will provide further updates when I get there.”

The Isapa kidnapping comes on the heels of recent abductions in northern Nigeria.

On Monday, November 17, 2025, gunmen stormed a secondary school in Kebbi State, where they abducted 25 female students and killed the school’s vice principal.

A similar mass abduction occurred in Niger State on Thursday, November 20, 2025, where 303 students of St Mary’s Private Catholic Primary and Secondary Schools in Papiri, Agwara LGA, were seized.

The Niger State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) later confirmed that 50 of the students escaped captivity, though hundreds remain unaccounted for.