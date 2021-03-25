Bandits Kill 1, Injure 9 In Benue Market Attack – Police

47 SHARES Share Tweet

The Benue State Police Command has confirmed that Abaji Market in Kastina-ala Local Government Area (LGA) of the state came under attack by bandits on Thursday.

The police spokesperson in the state, Catherine Anene, disclosed that the attack was perpetrated by bandits who killed one person and left nine others injured.

In a statement issued in Markurdi, Anene said the bandits posing as customers invaded the market at about 6:30 pm on Wednesday and started shooting sporadically.

“At about 6:30 pm on Wednesday, while traders were closing from Abaji Market in Katsina-ala, bandits who disguise themselves as buyers started shooting sporadically and killed one person while nine others were injured.

“The joint operation of Police and other security agencies returned fire and repelled the bandits to the forest with gunshot injuries where they have been cordoned for search,” she said.

The police PRO further revealed that the corpse of the deceased had been deposited at the Primary Healthcare Centre, Abaji, while those injured were receiving treatment at the Kastina-ala General Hospital.

Anene mentioned that more patrol teams had been deployed to the scene to help those on ground with the cordon and search operation.