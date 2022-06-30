Bandits Kill 30, Abduct 4 Chinese, Others At Mining Site In Niger State

No fewer than 30 persons have been killed and several others abducted following a bandit attack on a mining site in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State.

The state’s Commissioner for Internal Security and Humanitarian Affairs, Emmanuel Umar, who confirmed the incident, said the armed bandits attacked the mining site located at Ajata Aboki village via Erena Ward of Shiroro LGA on Wednesday.

According to him, a yet-to-be-ascertained number of workers in the mining site including four Chinese nationals were reported to have been abducted.

He said “security forces mobilized reinforcement for the manhunt of the remaining terrorists as some of them were neutralized and rescue of the injured victims including security personnel that sustained various degrees of injuries have been taken to a government medical facility in the state for treatment.

Similarly, the Co-convener, Concerned Shiroro Youths Of Niger State, Sani Abubakar Yusuf Kokki, disclosed that the bandits also kidnapped a number of Chinese nationals working on the site.

He said, “During yesterday’s deadly encounter, a large number of casualties were instantly recorded at the said mining site being owned and managed by Chinese Nationals as the AK-47 rifle wielding terrorists gunned down their victims at sight as well as shot sporadically into the air thereby leading to more devastating consequence

“Information at my disposal further proved that about thirteen (13) people including seven (7) mobile policemen attached to the mining site probably as guards (providing security cover for the expatriates) and six (6) other civilians were gruesomely killed through an ambush while scores of others who sustained various degrees of multiple gunshots injuries (some in critical condition) have been taken to various medical facilities for treatment.”

THE WHISTLER earlier reported how terrorist killings and kidnapping had been on the rise in the state despite President Muhammadu Buhari’s order for the ‘a robust military intervention’ in the state.