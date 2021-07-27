Bandits Kill DPO As Police Gun Down Six In Imo

Suspected bandits have killed divisional police officer (DPO), CSP Fatmann Doiyoor, in charge of Omuma police division in Oru East Local Government Area of Imo State.

CSP Doiyoor was killed during a shootout between the police and the suspected bandits numbering about seventeen.

THE WHISTLER gathered that the incident, which took place on Monday, also resulted in the killing of six and arrest of eleven of the suspects by the police.

The police were said to have intercepted the suspects while moving in a convoy of three vehicles in Omuma town, resulting in the shootout.

The Area Commander in charge of Omuma, ACP Benjamin Abang, confirmed the incident to the Imo State Police Command.

The state’s police spokesperson, Michael Abattam, said the Assistant Commission Of Police reported that the incident took place on Monday at about 1620 hours.

In a press statement made available to THE WHISTLER in Imo, Abattam said ACP Abang reported that the “bandits were sighted moving in convoy into Omuma Town,” and that he immediately alerted the tactical teams of the command who swung into action, “ambushed and lunched a surprised attack on the convoy of the bandits which resulted to the neutralisation of six of the bandits while, eleven (11) of them were arrested to the station.”

He said, “Unfortunately, the Divisional Police Officer, CSP Fatmann Dooiyor paid the supreme price.”

The police recovered three vehicles used by the bandits and have commenced manhunt for the fleeing bandits in the surrounding bushes, said Abattam.

“The teams later recovered the three vehicles abandoned by the bandits to the station which includes, two Toyota Highlander SUV vehicles with registration numbers Abia MBL 517 AT and LAGOS , JJJ 984 EL respectively and a milk colour unregistered Lexus Jeep to the station.

“Presently, the command’s tactical teams and Special forces led by ACP Evans E.Shem are combing the bush for possible arrest of the bandits that fled into the bush.

“Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Imo State Command, CP Abutu Yaro, fdc, has warned that bandits with penchant for sporadic incursion from neighboring states should keep off the state or face dire consequences,” he added.