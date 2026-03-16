Bandits Kill Man, Abduct Seven In Kaduna Community

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Gunmen suspected to be bandits on Monday attacked Sabon Gyero community in Millennium City, Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State, killing one person and abducting seven others.

The attackers reportedly stormed the community in large numbers in the early hours of the day, invaded a residence, and abducted three women and four children.

During the attack, the bandits also raided a phone charging centre in the area where they shot and killed a young man identified as Abdullahi Lawal, popularly known as “Kurma.”

The incident occurred in Sabon Gyero community located in Millennium City in Chikun Local Government Area.

Sources in the community said the assailants carted away several mobile phones and laptops from the charging centre before fleeing the scene.

Lawal, who was said to be deaf and non-verbal, reportedly sustained a gunshot wound to the head during the attack.

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He was immediately rushed to a hospital but died before reaching the medical facility.

The deceased was later buried in the community in accordance with Islamic rites.

Reacting to the incident, the Commandant of the Joint Task Force in the area, Uwaisu Yunusa, said operatives responded after hearing gunshots.

Yunusa said, “Our men heard gunshots and quickly moved to the area. We tried to pursue the attackers but they had already escaped before our arrival.”

As of the time of filing this report, the Nigeria Police Force had yet to issue an official statement on the attack. ENDS