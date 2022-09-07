Bandits Kill One, Release 43 Abducted Worshippers After Receiving N5m

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Four days after terrorists stormed a Jumu’at mosque in the Zugu area of Zamfara State, and abducted 44 worshippers, the assailants have killed one of the victims and released the rest.

The 23-year-old worshipper, Babangida Muhammadu was killed while among those released were the children of a political party chieftain, Alhaji Junaidu, whose sons were abducted.

Upon their abduction, families of the victim was said to have gathered funds, to the tune of N5m, demanded by the captors.

Speaking to THE WHISTLER, the state police command Spokesperson, SP Muhammed Shehu confirmed the release of the victims but did not acknowledge the killing of the said victim.

He said, “The command is aware that all the victims have been released but I am not aware that anyone was killed or that any ransom was paid”.

Shehu further noted that the command was working assiduously to secure the state including worship centres, while noting that the place of the incident, Zugu is an outskirt area of the state with less inhabitant.

The Police added that the major issue being encountered in the state is that of Informants revealing relevant security information to the assailants.