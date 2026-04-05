Bandits Kill Three Policemen In Katsina Attack

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At least three policemen were reportedly killed on Sunday following a bandit attack on communities in Musawa and Matazu Local Government Areas of Katsina State.

The affected communities, Tangani and Sayaya, were said to have come under coordinated assault, with residents also feared killed during the incident.

A former Minister of State for Education and chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Lawal Batagarawa, disclosed the development while addressing journalists, where he described the attack as part of a worsening security crisis across northern Nigeria.

According to him, the attack occurred while communities were still grappling with earlier reports of violence in the area.

“Three policemen and some townspeople were killed. Other surrounding villages were also attacked,” he said, adding that the situation reflects what he described as a “sad everyday reality” in several northern states.

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Batagarawa listed Katsina, Zamfara, Sokoto, Kebbi, Niger and Plateau among states experiencing persistent attacks, while calling on the Federal Government to urgently address the deteriorating security situation.

He stressed that the primary responsibility of government is the protection of lives and property, warning that failure to do so could undermine societal stability.

As of press time, there was no official confirmation from the police regarding the casualty figures.

Reacting to the latest killings, Batagarawa urged both federal and state authorities to take decisive steps to curb insecurity, warning that continued attacks could push affected communities into deeper crisis.

He also sympathised with families of the victims and the Nigeria Police Force over the loss of personnel.

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Residents in the affected areas have continued to express concern over the frequency of attacks, especially in remote communities where security presence is limited.

Authorities are yet to provide further updates as investigations into the latest incident continue.

The attack, comes at the heels of violent attacks recorded across northern Nigeria in recent weeks.

In neighbouring Kaduna State, gunmen attacked worship centres during Easter celebrations, killing several persons and abducting others.

Similarly, in Plateau State, multiple attacks have left dozens dead in recent days. In one incident, at least 20 people were killed in a night assault on a community in Jos North, which prompted authorities to impose a curfew.

Another report indicated that about 30 persons were killed in a separate attack in the state, which heightened the persistent violence in the North-Central region.

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Earlier in February, coordinated attacks in parts of Katsina and Kwara states left nearly 200 people dead, with gunmen moving from house to house in some communities.

Data from human rights groups indicated that thousands of people have been killed and kidnapped in recent years, particularly in states such as Katsina, Zamfara and Kaduna, where banditry remains widespread.