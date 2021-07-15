Bandits Killed 222, Kidnapped 774 In Kaduna In 3 Months–Report

A security report by the Kaduna State Government has revealed that 222 persons were killed in the state in the 2nd quarter of 2121.

During the same period, a total of 774 people were also kidnapped.

The data was collated from incidents in the state from April 1 – June 30, 2021.

The report, which was compiled by the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, also listed other crimes such as rape and cattle rustling among those committed by bandits and other criminals.

Out of the 222 deaths recorded within the period, 205 were maled, 9 females and 8 minors.

Kaduna Central Senatorial District (KCSD), recorded the highest cases of banditary with 71.62 per cent; Southern Kaduna Senatorial District (SKSD) follows with 24.32 per cent while the Northern Senatorial District (NSD) recorded the list with 4.05 per cent of the deaths.

Also, out of the 774 kidnapped victims, 503 were male, 239 – females and 32- minors.

The KCSD had 555 cases (71.71 per cent); SKSD had 164 (21.19 per cent) and NSC had 55 (7.11 per cent).

The report further disclosed that a total of 20 persons were raped in the Q2. Seven of them were females while 13 were minors.

The SKSD recorded the highest with 50 per cent, 40 per cent was reported in NSD while 10 per cent was reported in KCSD.

Aruwan noted that a total of 266 persons were injured across the state “as a result of banditry, violent attack, reprisal attack and communal clash”.

A breakdown of the data further showed that KCSD had 57.89 per cent; SKSD had 28.95 per cent and NSD had 13.16 per cent of the injured cases in the state.

On the issue of cattle rustling, a total of 8,553 were recorded and KCSD recorded 66.82 per cent, SKSD had 19.12 per cent and NSC had 14.07 per cent.

Within the stated period, 87 bandits were reportedly neutralised by ground forces (military and police), across the local government areas.

The report, however, disclosed that security agencies had recovered 1 General Purpose Machine Gun (GPMG), 8 AK47 Rifles, 1 AK49 Rifle, 6 Ak47 Magazines, 1 Beretta Pistol, 2 Locally made pistols and 2,925 rounds of live ammunition.