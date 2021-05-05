‘Bandits Make Phone Calls But Can’t Be Tracked’ — Twitter Users Call Out Pantami, DSS

On Wednesday, Nigerians took to Twitter to ask why the Department of State Service (DSS) and the Ministry of Communication and Digital Economy are unable to track bandits, kidnappers and other criminals who conduct their activities through phone calls.

In their respective tweets, they asked why the DSS and the communications ministry have failed to track down adductors of the Greenfield University students, who are believed to be making negotiations for ransom payment through phone calls.

One FS Yusuf had tweeted: “The kidnappers of Greenfield University Students have been in communication (negotiations) with the families of the captives – I believe they have mobile numbers they’ve been using for the talks. Please do we lack the tech to track these terrorists by their mobile numbers?”

Reacting to his tweet, some Twitter criticized the Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Isah Pantami and DSS for failing to monitor phone calls between negotiators and the bandits with a view to apprehending the criminals.

THE WHISTLER reports that agencies under the Ministry of Communication and Digital Economy supervise telecommunication and internet connection in the country, while the DSS, among other things, gets intelligence report regarding happenings in Nigeria.

But the Twitter users alleged that the two agencies of government were not willing to track bandits.

Meanwhile, Pantami had directed Nigerians to register their SIM cards and link it with their National Identity Number (NIN).

Over 40 million Nigerians have complied with the directive.

Pantami said the decision was part of measures geared towards fighting crime effectively.

Below are the twitter reactions:

Ahhhh,

We have to ask Pantami I guess.. https://t.co/rukPvzBbjv — COLLINS (@okaykaykurlynz) May 5, 2021

Of what essence is the connection of SIM with NIN and BVN.



This administration is our nemesis. https://t.co/CtKjkYv656 — #RestructureNigeriaNow, MNSE. (@Emmanuelitunu) May 5, 2021

May be those terrorist does not have NIN https://t.co/OpdRluVa3w — Vincent fadahunsi (@bayfadboy) May 5, 2021

The entire signalling process is within the purview of the Telcos. Same applies to the SDCCH. Exact location (99.9%accuracy) can be achieved. So, why aren't we tracking? Why is the NCC (which is under Pantami's directive) refusing to take action. Are we a Terrorist Nation? — Deji Teye (@mydeji247) May 5, 2021

No ,the DSS only has tech for eavesdropping into the Opposition which they imported from Israeli company — Que Sera Sera (@eye_hear_say) May 5, 2021