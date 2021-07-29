Bandits Release Kaduna Monarch 48 Hours After Kidnap

About 48 hours after his abduction, a first-class monarch in Kaduna State, Gyet Maude, has reportedly been released him to his family on Wednesday.

The victim’s brother, Anthony Maude, confirmed the development to newsmen on Wednesday night.

The 83-year-old ruler of Jaba Chiefdom was abducted on Monday while on his farm in Gitata, a community located between Kaduna and Nasarawa States.

The captors had demanded N100m ransom from his family, but THE WHISTLER could not confirm if any was paid before he was released.

Recall that the bandits who kidnapped the 85-year-old emir of Kajuru in Kaduna, Alhassan Adamu, had similarly demanded N80m ransom for his release.

Adamu was abducted alongside 13 members of his family on July 11.

The kidnappers had, however, released the monarch less than 24 hours after, while other members of the family were held by the kidnappers.

This is the third time bandits have targeted monarchs in two different states in July.

On July 13, bandits had abducted the Adogu of Eganyi, Mohammed Adembe, in Ajaokuta Local Government Area of Kogi State and demanded the sum of N30m as ransom. He was freed five days after.

There has been an upsurge of kidnap for ransom across the country in the first half of 2021, with over 2,371 Nigerians abducted in 180 days and in 281 incidents across the country, according to a report by SBM Intelligence.

The report disclosed that the sum of over N10bn ($19.96 million) were demanded from victims of kidnap as ransom.