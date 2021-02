30 SHARES Share Tweet

More than 300 schoolgirls abducted from the Government Girls Secondary School, Jangebe, Zamfara State, by suspected bandits have reportedly regained their freedom.

Channels TV is reporting that the Zamfara State Government confirmed their release on Sunday.

The schoolgirls’ release is coming about 48 hours after gunmen dressed in security uniforms reportedly stormed their dormitories and whisked them away.

More details to follow…