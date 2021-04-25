Bandits Threaten To Kill Us If We Go To Our Farms – Niger State Farmers

Farming in Niger State is currently under threat from bandits who are said to have sacked farmers from predominantly farming communities in the state.

Farmers who are yet to relocate from some of the communities are said to be constantly getting death threats from armed criminals.

THE WHISTLER gathered on Sunday that many of the farmers had abandoned their source of livelihood due to constant attacks and threats they get from criminals who have reportedly taken control of several communities in the state.

A farmer in Gwada, under Kuta district in Shiroro Local Government Area, told our correspondent that the state’s security crisis had affected farming activities in Shiroro and adjoining communities to a great extent.

“They are telling us not to farm again, that they will kill us if we farm,” the farmer who pleaded anonymity told our correspondent, adding that, “Most of us who have families in Minna (the state’s capital) are relocating to save their lives.”

The farmer’s revelation came on the heels of reports that bandits had abducted 35 people while rustling several cattle during separate attacks in Chiri Boda and Fuka communities, both in Shiroro LGA.

Efforts to reach the state’s Police Public Relations Officer, Wasiu Abiodun, proved abortive as several calls put across to his phone did not connect.

THE WHISTLER reports that Niger State, whose inhabitants are mostly farmers, is among the top ten rice producing states in Nigeria and is the country’s largest state by landmass (76,363 km2).

The North Central state is bounded to the south by the Niger River and to the north by Kebbi and Zamfara States. It is bounded by Kaduna to the north and northeast, Kogi to the southeast, and Kwara to the south.

The state shares a border to the east with the country’s Federal Capital Territory, Abuja and the Republic of Benin to the west.