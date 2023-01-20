Bandits Wipe Out Family Of 6 In Benue

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Bandits suspected to be Fulani herders, Thursday, attacked Abagana community opposite the IDP camp in Makurdi, killing a family of six.

Abagana is located along Makurdi-Abuja road, housing thousands of people displaced from their ancestral lands and are living in the IDP camp set up by the state government.

Nathaniel Ikyur, the chief press secretary to Gov Samuel Ortom, disclosed this in a statement.

According to him, eight corpses, including women and children, have been recovered while several others seriously injured were evacuated to hospital for treatment.

“Some of the bodies were beheaded and their heads taken away by the bandits.”

The special adviser on security matters to the Benue State Governor, Lt Col Paul Hemba, rtd, said security personnel and other villagers had been combing the bushes for more victims who were said to have been shot by the invaders.

He said the attack was unprovoked as the villagers were already set to go to bed when they met their untimely deaths in the hands of the Fulani bandits.

According to the security adviser, the casualty figure may likely rise as some other persons who were fatally shot and wounded may not survive the injuries they sustained.

The security adviser gave the names of those killed as Gbashaor Acho, Gbashaor Joseph, Anshe Dekera, Ancho Kpor, Eunice Gbashaor, Sewuese Gbashaor, Terlumun Ajoh, Emberga Gbashaor and Donald Gbashaor.

He said two of those killed were IDPs while the bandits stole two motorcycles belonging to the villagers.