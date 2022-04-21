The Metropolitan Police in Dhaka, Bangladesh has said that 11 Nigerian nationals and one Bangladeshi citizen were arrested for defrauding people through the use of fake Facebook accounts.

Bdnews24.com reports that the police made this known in a statement on Thursday.

While the name of the Bangladesh suspect is Chadni Akter, the police said the other suspects are Henry Osita Okechukwu, Chisom Emmanuel Obiajulu, Okeke Peter, Obinna Sunday, Oneka Amba, Chisom Anthonoy Ekwenze, Okeyea Azubike, Anuyarah Ojuyemena Daniel, Anuruka Jinika Francis, Luke and Domado Chinedo.

“The leaders of the fraud ring are Osita Okechukwu and Chisom Emmanuel. They used to maintain communication with their Bangladeshi accomplices and distribute the embezzled money among other members of the gang.

“The other members of the gang swindled people out of huge amounts of money with promises of expensive gifts and investment after developing a virtual friendship with fake Facebook ID as an American or European citizen,” AKM Hafiz Akter, a commissioner of the police branch said in a press briefing.

Akter said that the suspects were arrested during a raid on Wednesday while seizing “a dollar ‘trick’ machine, 17 phones, two laptops, chemical bottles and copies of warrants in various cases” from them.

He added that legal action has been instituted against them.