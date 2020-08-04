Banks Charging Customers 30.7% Interest On Loans—-CBN

34 SHARES Share Tweet



…Spread Between Deposit and Leading Rate Widens By 24.43 Basis Points



The Central Bank of Nigeria has said that the average lending rate given by banks to customers have risen to 30.7 per cent.

The apex bank said this in its first quarter economic report for this year.

It said that the average prime and maximum lending rates rose by 0.02 percentage point and 0.47 percentage point, respectively, to 15.01 per cent and 30.70 per cent, in the review period.

This, it said, was above their levels of 14.09 per cent and 30.23 per cent in the preceding quarter.

Going by the increase in lending rate, the spread between the average term deposit and the average maximum lending rates has widened by 1.93 percentage points to 24.43 percentage points in the first quarter of 2020.

With the headline inflation at 12.26 per cent in March 2020, all deposit rates during the period remained negative in real terms, while prime and maximum lending rates were positive in real term.

The bank said interest rates moved in tandem with the level of banking system liquidity during the review period.

Experts said that the high lending is a major reason why many businesses are struggling to survive.

The situation, according to them has cut access of Small and Medium Enterprises to credit; thus limiting the economic potential of small scale businesses.

For instance, the Lead Director, Centre for Social Justice, Eze Onyekpere, said the high lending cost was a major reason why many debtors were finding it difficult to service their loans.

This, he added, had led to continuous increase in the huge non-performing loan portfolio of banks.

He said, “We have been saying it that the high lending rate is not good for the economy.

“How do you expect a business to borrow money at 30 per cent and remain competitive? There is no way that kind of interest rate can support the growth of the economy.”

Onyekpere said the lending rate should be reviewed downwards so that businesses could have access to cheaper funds.