Banky W Reacts As Tribunal Sacks LP’s Thaddeus Attah As Eti Osa Federal Lawmaker

Nigerian music executive and politician, Bankole Wellington (Banky W), has reacted to the judgment of the National Assembly election petitions tribunal sacking Thaddeus Attah of the Labour Party as lawmaker representing Eti Osa Federal Constituency of Lagos State.

Banky W, in a tweet late Monday, simply said, “It is possible. Still.”

Attah, had Banky W of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, and Mr. Babajide Obanikoro of the All Progressives Congress, APC, during the House of Representatives election held February 25, 2023.

According to the Independent National Electoral Commission, Attah received 24,075 votes, while PDP candidate Wellington (Banky W) got 18,666 votes. Obanikoro of the APC scored 16,901 votes.

Subsequently, the candidates of the PDP and APC filed separate appeals at the tribunal on the grounds that elections did not hold in about 40 polling units in the Constituency.

Delivering the judgment on Monday, the tribunal agreed with the petitioners and ordered INEC to conduct a supplementary election in 32 polling units within the next 90 days.