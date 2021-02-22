Banky W, Wife Celebrate First Child Three Years After Marriage

43 SHARES Share Tweet

Olubankole Wellington, known by his stage name Banky W, and his wife, Adesua Etomi on Monday celebrated their first child after three years of marriage.

In an Instagram post on Monday, the singer posted a picture of his wife which revealed her baby bump.

According to the post, he celebrated his wife’s birthday and also revealed the name of their child, Zaiah.

While expressing happiness of becoming a father, he wrote, “Happy birthday to my lady, my love and Purpose Partner, My world, my wife and Baby Mama. I didn’t think it was possible for you to be more beautiful than you already were… but I was wrong. Because you’re not just beautiful, you’re strong. You’re grace and favour personified, and you’re so much more.

“Words cannot properly express how grateful I am for you, how much I love you, or what we’ve been through. I’m thankful that you’re mine. And that God made everything beautiful in His time. He turned our tears into triumph and our loss into laughter.”

On the other hand, Adesua Etomi also made a post on her official Instagram handle in appreciation to what God has done for her and the family.