Barcelona In Terrible Situation With €1.35bn Debt, Says Club President

Barcelona President Joan Laporta has lamented that he inherited a terrible Barcelona with a negative net worth of 451m euros from Josep Maria Bartomeu.

Laporta said during a press conference that it is “very worrying” that the club’s debt have reached 1.35bn euros (£1.15bn).

The President who returned to Camp Nou in March this year accused Bartomeu of leaving a “terrible inheritance” for him.

He said, “Our salaries represent 103 per cent of the club’s total income, that’s 20-25 per cent more than our competitors.

“The first thing we had to do when we arrived was to ask for a loan of 80m euros because, otherwise, we could not pay the salaries. The previous regime was full of lies.

“Barcelona has a negative net worth of 451m euros – it is a terrible inheritance. What has been happening is very worrying.”

The financial situation led to the emotional exit of their all time best player Lionel Messi to Paris Saint-Germain.

La Liga did not allow a new contract for Messi because it would have made the wage bill 110 per cent of revenue.

Laporta said Bartomeu and his team “will not escape their doing.”