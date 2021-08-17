Barcelona In Terrible Situation With €1.35bn Debt, Says Club President

Football
By Ukpe Philip
Joan Laporta, President Of FC Barcelona/Internet

Barcelona President Joan Laporta has lamented that he inherited a terrible Barcelona with a negative net worth of 451m euros from Josep Maria Bartomeu.

Laporta said during a press conference that it is “very worrying” that the club’s debt have reached 1.35bn euros (£1.15bn).

The President who returned to Camp Nou in March this year accused Bartomeu of leaving a “terrible inheritance” for him.

He said, “Our salaries represent 103 per cent of the club’s total income, that’s 20-25 per cent more than our competitors.

RELATED
Football

Messi Eyes Champions League Trophy With PSG

“The first thing we had to do when we arrived was to ask for a loan of 80m euros because, otherwise, we could not pay the salaries. The previous regime was full of lies.

“Barcelona has a negative net worth of 451m euros – it is a terrible inheritance. What has been happening is very worrying.”

The financial situation led to the emotional exit of their all time best player Lionel Messi to Paris Saint-Germain.

La Liga did not allow a new contract for Messi because it would have made the wage bill 110 per cent of revenue.

Laporta said Bartomeu and his team  “will not escape their doing.”

You might also like

Messi Eyes Champions League Trophy With PSG

It Will Be Very Strange Playing Against Barcelona-Messi

VIDEO: Thousands Of French Fans Welcome Messi At Paris Airport

Barcelona Removes Messi’s Image From Camp Nou After Reports On PSG Deal

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.