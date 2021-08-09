Barcelona Make Final Attempt To Block Messi’s PSG Transfer

FC Barcelona has filed a complaint to European Commission to prevent Paris Saint-Germain from signing Lionel Messi.

The attempt is coming after it was reported that Messi would go to the French club for a medical this week.

PSG are offering the Argentine a two-year contract worth £25m annually, with a third year option.

But Barcelona wants to block the deal before a contract is signed.

The complaint filed to the Court of Appeal is based on financial facts, and claims that Financial Fair Play should rule PSG out of signing for Messi, according to Marca.

“PSG’s ratio with regards to Financial Fair Play is worse than Barcelona’s,” the complaint forwarded on behalf of Barcelona by Dr. Juan Branco reads.

“In 2019/20, 99 percent of PSG’s income was used for salaries, whereas it was 54 percent for Barcelona.”

Those backing the complaints are claiming that the French club’s spending has distorted other competition.

PSG has recently signed Gianluigi Donnarumma, Sergio Ramos, Achraf Hakimi and Georginio Wijnaldum, which the complainte made reference.

Barca also explained that the club’s President Joan Laporta was unable to renew Messi’s contract because even with a 50 per cent pay cut, the club’s salary would have been 110 per cent higher than La Liga wage cap.